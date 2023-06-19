Jaipur, June 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Ironmen held on to secure a 28-27 victory over Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in a thrilling game of the Premier Handball League here on Monday.

Golden Eagles started the game on a confident note against Ironmen, who have already qualified for the semifinals, with Harjinder Singh and Sukhveer Singh Brar going into attacking mode immediately.

Omid Reza also made some amazing saves for the Eagles in the initial stages as his team took a slender lead.

However, Ironmen ensured the Golden Eagles' lead did not last too long as Chiseliov, Manjeet and Sumit Ghanghas scored in quick succession to bring their team back into the game.

Halfway through the first period, the scores read 7-6 in favour of Ironmen. From there on, the Maharashtra outfit launched an all-out attack. At half-time Ironmen were leading 15-13.

The Golden Eagles came out in the second half determined to give the Maharashtra team a run for their money but Igor Chiseliov, Manjeet, Sumit Kumar, Mohit Punia and Sumit Ghanghas were just too good in the day.

Chiseliov was the top scorer for Ironmen scoring eight goals, while Harjinder Singh was the top scorer for the Golden Eagles with an identical tally. Chiseliov picked up the "most valuable player of the match award" for his all-round attacking performance.

