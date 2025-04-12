New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Australia captain Michael Clarke voiced his opinion about the Chennai Super Kings' disastrous run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Clarker said that just like winning becomes infectious in a dressing room, the feeling of defeat could linger within the team and become hard to get rid of.

The Chennai Super Kings have hit rock bottom, savouring the bitter taste of defeat for the fifth consecutive fixture for the first time in the cash-rich league's history. In the past, when CSK found itself in a precarious situation, Chepauk offered them solace.

But this time around, CSK's fortress has failed to protect the Super Kings. Adding to their existing woes, Chennai lost three games on the trot on their home turf for the first time in the IPL.

The fifth successive defeat came at the hands of the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. The Knights of Kolkata clobbered the Super Kings in Chennai's home den and stood triumphant with an emphatic 8-wicket triumph.

Clarke decoded CSK's shambolic display and felt the hosts got their blueprints for success wrong. Looking at CSK's approach to the game, the former Australian skipper sees it as a conservative approach when the need of the hour is to go all in for victory.

"Wicket looked quite tough to bat on. There was a little bit of movement with the new ball and certainly some spin. I think the Chennai Super Kings got their plan wrong. The way they went about it--it's clear they're down on confidence. And their intent--well, there was no intent. At the moment, it seems like a very conservative approach--just trying to get close to winning or avoid a big defeat," Clarke said on JioHotsar.

"Instead, they should throw it all on the line, risk everything, and try to win the game. That kind of change is easier said than done. Just like a good, confident feeling can become infectious in a winning dressing room, the same applies when you're losing. That losing feeling lingers, and it's hard to get rid of sometimes," he added.

With MS Dhoni returning to captain the five-time champions after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season, the air around the CSK camp echoed confidence and positivity. However, it soon vanished into thin air when CSK barely limped to 103/9 after being put to bat by KKR.

In reply, Kolkata effortlessly chased down the paltry score in just 10.1 overs to trounce CSK. Former spinner Piyush Chawla offered a solution to Chennai's problems and advocated for youngsters after a flop showed from Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda.

"At this stage, I think Chennai Super Kings should consider bringing in youngsters. Someone like Andre Siddarth, who is a solid middle-order batter, deserves a chance. You've already seen enough of Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda. So, why not give these young players an opportunity to show what they're capable of? A new face might come in, get some quick runs, and boost confidence--not just for themselves but for the whole team. Not saying they should make wholesale changes--but maybe one or two tweaks to freshen things up," he said. (ANI)

