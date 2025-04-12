A player who had a sensational Indian domestic 2024-25 season was Karun Nair. Nair, who shifted base from Karnataka to Vidarbha, dished out runs by the buckets, amassing 1,897 runs across formats, which were laced with nine centuries in all competitions. Nair's performance brought the player back in IPL reckoning, with Delhi Capitals opening their bank to purchase the opener for INR 50 lakh at the IPL 2025 Auction. Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Six Wickets in IPL 2025; KL Rahul's Classy 93* Powers DC to Clinical Victory in A Tricky Chase Against RCB.

What prompted DC to buy Nair was his T20 form as well, where in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, the Vidarbha batter slammed 255 runs in six matches, which came at an astounding strike rate of 177.08, way beyond his career SR of 134.91 in the format. Yet to feature in IPL 2025, Nair has mostly warmed the bench but might be in line to get a game, given their leading opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's lack of runs up top.

DC, who are undefeated in IPL 2025, will want to head into the crucial part of the competition with all their bases covered, and the opening continues to remain a concern, for which Nair could be the best solution. Fans wanting to check Nair's IPL numbers can read below. Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral As Dust Storm in Delhi Interrupts Mumbai Indians’ Training Session at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

What are Karun Nair's Statistics in IPL?

Nair has featured in nine IPL seasons, out of which eight were successive, with franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils (now DC), and Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS). In 76 IPL matches, the 33-year-old has accumulated 1,496 runs with 10 fifties coming at an average of 23.75, which is well below standards. Nair's highest IPL score is an unbeaten 83, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Matches Runs Average 50s 100s 76 1,496 23.75 10 0

Nair's best IPL came in 2026, where the opener struck 357 runs with three half-centuries for the Delhi Daredevils side. The stylish batter has had three seasons of 300-plus runs, which last came in IPL 2018.

