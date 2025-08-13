Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Haryana's young boxing brigade delivered a stunning all-round performance at the 4th Sub Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships, clinching the overall team titles in both categories.

Competing against the best emerging talent from across India at Galgotias University, Haryana's boxers combined skill, power and consistency to finish atop the standings ahead of Services in the Boys division and Girls competition, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Also Read | Know All About Aaron Pico's MMA Record Ahead of High-Voltage Featherweight Debut Fight Against Unbeaten Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.

The championship took place in the presence of SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, who also honoured Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University. The event was also graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh, along with other dignitaries who witnessed the spirited contests from ringside.

In the Boys category, Haryana secured 4 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals to claim the team crown, while Services followed closely with 5 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze medals. Uttar Pradesh rounded off the podium with 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. Haryana's charge was led by clean-sweep wins from Ravi Sihag (49-52kg) and Sanchit Jayani (55-58kg), alongside solid podium finishes across weight classes.

Also Read | Former New Zealand Cricketer Tom Bruce, Who Played 17 T20Is for Black Caps, Switches Allegiance to Scotland Ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 Debut.

The Girls team mirrored this success, producing champions in multiple divisions, including Garima (35-37kg), Princi (49-52kg), Sunaina (58-61kg), Jivika (61-64kg) and Radhika Sharma (67-70kg). Services finished second overall, with gold medalists like Navya (52-55kg) and Nishalini Muthukumar (43-46kg), while Maharashtra claimed third place with standout wins from Riya Shinde (30-33kg) and Ovi Adwant (46-49kg), the press release added.

Haryana's dominance was further reflected in the final team rankings, with the state securing the top spot in both Boys and Girls categories. In the Boys division, Haryana (4 Gold, 2 Silver, 6 Bronze - 47 pts) took home the crown, followed by Services (5 Gold, 4 Silver, 9 Bronze - 38 pts) and Uttar Pradesh (2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze - 34 pts), with Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu completing the top five. The Girls team rankings saw Haryana once again lead the table (5 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze - 57 pts), ahead of Services (3 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze - 42 pts) and Punjab (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze - 33 pts), while Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra rounded out the top five.

Special awards went to S. Obrait Meccades of Tamil Nadu (Best Boxer - Boys), Abhijeet Tehlan of Services (Best Challenger - Boys), Trushana Vinayak Mohite of Services (Best Boxer - Girls) and Nayana Yahvi S. of Karnataka (Best Challenger - Girls), highlighting individual brilliance amid intense competition.

Final Results - Boys

30-33kg - Gold: S. Santhosh (TN), Silver: Saurav (CHD), Bronze: Manan (DEL), Nitin Mehla (PUN).

33-35kg - Gold: Yash Nikam (MAH), Silver: Rohit Pothina (SSCB), Bronze: Subhdeep Singh (PUN), Sohan Kumar (DEL).

35-37kg - Gold: S. Obrait Meccades (TN), Silver: Dikshant Rajain (SSCB), Bronze: Sanskar Atram (MAH), Yishu Nath Mukhi (JHA).

37-40kg - Gold: Gowtham Ganagalla (AP), Silver: Aneeraj Choudhary (RAJ), Bronze: Ashish Sardar (JHA), Ayush Piyush Bhosale (SSCB).

40-43kg - Gold: Niya Chery (ARU), Silver: Mascoori Ramcharan (TEL), Bronze: Sachin Kumar (HAR), R Sai Harish (SSCB).

43-46kg - Gold: Nongpoknganba Meitei (MAN), Silver: A. Dharshan (TN), Bronze: Rudraksh Singh (SSCB), Md Zayan Ahmed (ASM).

46-49kg - Gold: Aman Kumar (UTK), Silver: Chirag (SSCB), Bronze: Kartik (CHD), Yash (HAR).

49-52kg - Gold: Ravi Sihag (HAR), Silver: Reri Kongsar Jeba (ARU), Bronze: Harshvardhan Jeena (SSCB), Vighneswarar N. (TN).

52-55kg - Gold: Mohd Yasser (J&K), Silver: Nelson Khwairakpam (MAN), Bronze: Mohit Bhandari (UTK), D. Sakthi (TN).

55-58kg - Gold: Sanchit Jayani (HAR), Silver: Anik Babra (UP), Bronze: Kartik Adhikari (UTK), Laksh Thakran (DDNH).

58-61kg - Gold: Akash Kumar Singh (UP), Silver: Abhijeet Tehlan (SSCB), Bronze: Golkonda Abhinav (TEL), Bhavishya (RAJ).

61-64kg - Gold: Manish Koranga (UTK), Silver: Konkan Kishan (ASM), Bronze: Varnit Malik (UP), Yaiphaba Meitei (MAN).

64-67kg - Gold: Arpit Bishnoi (HAR), Silver: Bigson Meitei (MAN), Bronze: Lakshay Phogat (UP), Calvin Anthony (KAR).

67-70kg - Gold: Bhavya Pratap (UP), Silver: Meet (SSCB), Bronze: Milind K Borah (ASM), Ashtitva Thapa (UTK).

70-70+kg - Gold: Tanish (HAR), Silver: Yamanveer Jawandha (PUN), Bronze: Viren Chhabri (DEL), Manish Kumar (RAJ).

Final Results - Girls

30-33kg - Gold: Riya Shinde (MAH), Silver: Kritika (PUN), Bronze: Jeevitha Ponnada (AP), Komal (HAR).

33-35kg - Gold: Raju (HAR), Silver: M. Kaviya (TN), Bronze: Komalpreet Kaur (PUN), Kundana Somasree (AP).

35-37kg - Gold: Garima (HAR), Silver: Niharika Bokka (AP), Bronze: Laxmi Kumari (JHA), Arti Kumari (DEL).

37-40kg - Gold: Priyakshi Gogoi (ASM), Silver: S. Sarah Tamil (TN), Bronze: Kanchan (PUN), Tamanna (HAR).

40-43kg - Gold: Ishika Zambre (MAH), Silver: Hanshika Attri (DEL), Bronze: Alekya (AP), Ekampreet Kaur (SSCB).

43-46kg - Gold: Nishalini Muthukumar (SSCB), Silver: Diviyabatti Devi Konthouj (MAN), Bronze: Reet Kumari (UTK), Juli Doley (ASM).

46-49kg - Gold: Ovi Adwant (MAH), Silver: Nayana Yahvi S. (KAR), Bronze: Shine Vimal (CHD), Khushi Rana (SSCB).

49-52kg - Gold: Princi (HAR), Silver: Mandisha Sahu (AP), Bronze: Reet Kaur (SSCB), V. Harshitha (TN).

52-55kg - Gold: Navya (SSCB), Silver: Samruddhi Shinde (MAH), Bronze: Anshu (HAR), Manjot Kaur (CHD).

55-58kg - Gold: Pragati Raj (BIH), Silver: Tannvi (HAR), Bronze: Gargi Raut (MAH), Kosturi Gogoi (ASM).

58-61kg - Gold: Sunaina (HAR), Silver: S. Swathika (TN), Bronze: Ishmeet Kaur (PUN), Vaishnavi Yadav (UP).

61-64kg - Gold: Jivika (HAR), Silver: Neha Powdel (ASM), Bronze: Hemavathi S. (TN), Vridhi (PUN).

64-67kg - Gold: Trushana Vinayak Mohite (SSCB), Silver: Priyanshi Saini (RAJ), Bronze: Suman Rani (HAR), Priyanshi Naidu (MP).

67-70kg - Gold: Radhika Sharma (HAR), Silver: K. Banu Srimathi (TN), Bronze: Ipsa Mehta (UP), Nitya Pandey (GUJ).

70-70+kg - Gold: G. Monshika (TN), Silver: Manveer Kaur (PUN), Bronze: Mansi J Suvarna (KAR), Alisha Satiya (DEL). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)