New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre on the constitution of an interim committee for the Boxing Federation of India by the international body for the sport.

The court, while dealing with petitions of two Boxing Federation of India (BFI) office bearers against their suspension, was informed that on April 7, World Boxing constituted the interim committee to run the affairs of the federation after it "received requests from Indian boxing stakeholders seeking stability to be restored to boxing in India".

"Before proceeding further, this Court is of the view that the Union of India, i.e., Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, ought to bring forth its stand with respect to the aforesaid letter, issued by World Boxing," said Justice Mini Pushkarna in an order passed on April 8.

"Accordingly, let instructions be taken by the learned counsel appearing for Union of India with respect to the purport of the aforesaid letter dated 7th April 2025 issued by the World Boxing," the court ordered.

The court also asked the Centre to indicate how the elections of the Boxing Federation of India were to be proceeded with.

Digvijay Singh and Hemanta Kumar Kalita challenged their suspension from the posts of Treasurer and Secretary General, respectively, by orders issued by the BFI on March 18.

The petitioners contended that their suspension was illegal, void, and in violation of the principles of natural justice.

The pleas said the suspension orders prevented them from discharging their official duties.

BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita was suspended on March 18 after being found guilty of "financial irregularities" in an investigation and his nomination for the president's post in the upcoming election was also rejected on a day of dramatic developments in the BFI.

Treasurer Digvijay Singh was also suspended on similar charges after an inquiry conducted by former Delhi High Court judge Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain. Jain was appointed by the BFI to carry out the investigation.

The inquiry followed a complaint accusing the two of unauthorised fund withdrawals, fraudulent billing and abuse of power.

The matter would be heard next on April 23.

