New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Mayank Yadav has revealed the mentorship and support he received from senior India bowler Jasprit Bumrah during his rehabilitation period.

The right-arm pacer suffered a lower back stress fracture during the IPL 2025 edition and also underwent surgery.

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Speaking on JioStar, Yadav said, "When I was in rehab at the NCA, Jasprit Bumrah bhaiya was also there. So I have a very good bond with him. He is like a teacher to me. He also had the same surgery, the same scenario. Bumrah bhaiya shared his experience of how to come back after surgery and what things to pay attention to. He told me how the body will be during recovery, how it will react. Sometimes it will feel good, sometimes not. Whenever we talk on the call or messages, he shares his experience as much as possible."

Yadav's comments underline the close relationship between the emerging pacer and the Indian pace spearhead, highlighting the importance of guidance and experience in navigating recovery from injuries.

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Mayank Yadav also opened up on how his approach to fitness and self-care changed following his recent surgery.

On March 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG will begin their IPL 2026 season campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 1, followed by their matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 and the Gujarat Titans on April 12 in the first phase, which was announced by the BCCI.

Defending champions RCB will play the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant(captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)