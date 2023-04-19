New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): India U-17 Women's National Team head coach PV Priya named a 23-member squad for the Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 to be played in the Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.

India are in Group F, which also comprises hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar. The Young Tigresses will play their opening game against the hosts on April 26 and then against Myanmar on April 28, 2023.

The Young Tigresses were last in action at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship, in Dhaka, where they finished a credible third. Since then they have been camped in Indore.

The team has been training and staying at the facilities of the Emerald Heights International School in the city. On Monday, the team was felicitated by Mr Lokendra Verma, Secretary, District Football Association, Indore.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari.

Defenders: Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi.

Midfielders: Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai.

Forwards: Kajal Kumari, Shilji Shaji, Pooja. (ANI)

