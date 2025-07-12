Sports News | Helsinki Cup: Minerva Academy in Semi-finals, Two Finland Clubs Eliminated

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Minerva Academy Football Club, representing India in the Helsinki Cup 2025, has continued its winning streak. Minerva registered two consecutive wins and confirmed its place in the semi-finals. They eliminated two Finnish clubs, and no one had an answer to the team's attack.

In the quarter-finals, Minerva faced Finland's club LAUPT. The club was founded in 1946 and has been home to many star players. Minerva did not give them a chance to recover and attacked continuously. The first goal came from Punshiba, and then Chetan scored two goals to eliminate the Finnish club from the match. Minerva won the match 3-0 and confirmed its place in the semi-finals.

In the pre-quarter-finals played earlier, Minerva did not give up the attack. They defeated the club NuPs, formed in Finland in 1964. Indian Goal machine Raj scored a goal and Yohenba also supported him by putting the ball in the goalpost. K Chetan and Chetan T scored 1-1 goals. Azam also registered his name on the scoresheet. This was the last goal of the match and the team registered a one-sided victory with a score of 5-0.

Minerva's attack is continuing, and they are also handling their defence strongly. The team has scored 39 goals after 7 matches and not a single goal has been scored against them. The Indian club has also achieved 7 clean sheets. This proves that the team is strong in every sense. Minerva is being seen as a strong contender for the title. (ANI)

