Where to Watch India U19 Cricket Team vs England U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: After the conclusion of the five-game Youth ODI series, the England U19 cricket team is set to host India U19 for the two-match Youth Test series. The India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test will begin on Saturday, July 12. The recently concluded youth ODI series ended on a disappointing note for the England U19 cricket team. The young side suffered defeats in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th ODIs of the five-game series and registered victories in the 2nd and 5th ODIs against a spirited India U19 cricket team. India U19 Defeat England U19 by 55 Runs in 4th Youth ODI 2025; Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra's Century Help Ayush Mhatre and Co Secure Series Victory.

The England U19 cricket team will be captained by Thomas Rew, whereas the India U19 cricket team will be led by Ayush Mhatre. The two sides will be hoping to bring out their best performances in the two-match Youth Test series 2025. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for match details and live streaming viewing options can scroll down below to get the entire information of the India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test 2025 Day 1 details.

India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth Test 2025 Day 1 Date Saturday, July 12 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham Live Streaming, Telecast Details England and Wales Cricket Board (YouTube channel)

When is India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Test Day 1 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U-19 Cricket Team vs England U-19 Cricket Team 1st Youth Test Day 1 will be played on Saturday, July 12. The IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 will be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth Test Day 1 starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Test Day 1 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth Test Day 1 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Test Day 1 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Test Day 1 2025?

Although no broadcaster has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth Test Day 1 for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).