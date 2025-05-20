Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs will lead African Lions in the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), which will be played from May 27 to June 5 here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Speaking about the team, owner Krishna Shetty said, as quoted from a press release by ILC, " We are thrilled to welcome Herschelle Gibbs to the African Lions. His vast experience, fierce competitiveness, and leadership will not only strengthen our squad on the field but also inspire emerging players across Africa."

Speaking about the African Lions, Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) founder and director Gaurav Kamal said, "We're excited to welcome African Lions. Their inclusion brings fresh energy and a powerful legacy to the tournament, promising fans thrilling performances and a deeper connection across cricketing continents."

The six teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina will lead the Asian Kings teams. Asian Kings will field a star-studded squad featuring Suresh Raina, ex-Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan.

The Championship will begin from May 27 and will be played here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The finals of the mega event is slated for June 5.

With six continents, six teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is also slated to play in the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC). The tournament will also see players from across the world featuring in the mega event, such as Dilshan, former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill and former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan. Former Indian bowlers Praveen Kumar and Manpreet Gony will also feature in the tournament for the Indian Warriors. (ANI)

