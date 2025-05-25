Cricket, over the course of its history, has witnessed several memorable feats take place and one of them that leaves jaws dropped is hitting six sixes in one over. Sending all six deliveries out of the park for maximums is something that takes a wonderful mix of skill and courage and few batters have been able to display it, to date. Whenever it comes to 'six sixes in one over at a 2007 World Cup', fans might be instantly reminded of Yuvraj Singh, who had taken the attack to Stuart Broad in a fascinating India vs England match at the inaugural T20 World Cup. However, 2007 had two World Cups--one in the 50-over format and the other in T20 and Yuvraj Singh wasn't the first, but rather the only player to hit six sixes in one over that year. Who Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

The 2007 ODI World Cup took place in the first half of the year and it took place in the West Indies. There were memorable matches at the 2007 World Cup, one of which was when Bangladesh stunned India with a nine-wicket win in Port of Spain, eventually paving the way for the Men in Blue to be knocked out of the competition pretty early on. Australia went on to win the 2007 ODI World Cup title, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 53 runs via the DL (Duckworth-Lewis) Method.

What is Googlies on Google?

Search engine giant Google launched a fascinating campaign called 'Googlies', which engages fans with some interesting questions when they log in to the website to search for something. The users are faced with questions, answers to which seem pretty obvious and direct, but the catch is that they aren't! Just like a 'googly' bowled by a leg-spinner is meant to deceive a batter, the questions, on similar lines, are expected to deceive the users and make them search for the answers. India Made 183 in How Many Overs in the 1983 World Cup Final? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Who Was the First Player To Hit Six Sixes in the 2007 World Cup?

Well, if not Yuvraj Singh, then who? The answer to this question is Herschelle Gibbs, who had hit six sixes in one over at the 2007 ODI World Cup. As mentioned before, the ODI World Cup was held in the earlier part of 2007 and it certainly had some sensational moments. One of them saw Herschelle Gibbs script history by becoming the first player in the history of the ODI World Cup as well as in international cricket, to hit six sixes in an over. Facing the Netherlands in a Group A match at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, a game that was reduced to 40 overs per side due to wet pitch conditions, the South African took the attack to Daan van Bunge, hitting him for six maximums in the 30th over of the first innings. Which Cricketer Scored the First ODI Double Century in 1997? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Watch Herschelle Gibbs' Six Sixes Here:

#OnThisDay in 2007, @hershybru became the first player to hit six sixes in an over at the @cricketworldcup. pic.twitter.com/CgAA0R1jpo — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2019

The right-hander was famous for his aggressive style of play and he lived up to that reputation with this amazing feat, which helped take South Africa's score from 178/2 to 214/2 in the span of one over. Herschelle Gibbs finished a jaw-dropping 72 off just 40 balls, with four fours and seven sixes to his name. Apart from him, Jacques Kallis scored a century (128 off 109 balls) while there were contributions from captain Graeme Smith (67 off 59 balls) and wicketkeeper Mark Boucher (75 off 31 deliveries) as the South Africa National Cricket Team posted a mammoth 353/3 in 40 overs. In response, the South Africa National Cricket Team restricted the Netherlands National Cricket Team to 132/9 with Ryan ten Doeschate fighting hard, scoring 57 runs off 74 balls. South Africa won the match by 221 runs.

