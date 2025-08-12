A bizarre incident took place during the Australia vs South Africa second T20I at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. South African cricketer Nqaba Peter gave fans the flashes of former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs as he fumbled a catch while trying to celebrate. The same incident happened during the Cricket World Cup 1999, when Gibbs grabbed the catch of Herschelle Gibbs and in hurry of throwing the ball in the air in celebration, he fumbled it. Waugh survived and scored a century. South Africa lost the match and it in turn came back to haunt then in the semifinal. The semifinal was tied and as Australia won the match in group stage, they moved to the final and won the World Cup. Nqaba Peter Controversial Catch Video: Umpire Adjudges Cameron Green Out Despite South African Cricketer Fumbling the Ball Trying to Celebrate During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Peter almost replicated the same in Darwin. Cameron Green was setting up for big shots in every ball as Australia were chasing a big total. Kwena Maphaka anticipated it and bowled a change of pace delivery. Green went through the shot, didn't get the desired connection. The ball lobbed toward mid-wicket, just right of Peter who was fielding there. He jumped and grabbed the ball. While he completed the catch, Peter tried to get up and tried to throw the ball in celebration. But he ended up fumbling it. Despite that, Umpires adjudged Green out after consultation. Fans eager to know why Green was adjudged out despite the situation being similar to the catch of Herschelle Gibbs will get the entire information here.

Why Cameron Green Was Adjudged Out By Umpires Despite Nqaba Peter Fumbling the Catch While Celebrating?

According to MCC law 32, a catch shall be considered to have been fairly made if.

Throughout the act of making the catch any fielder in contact with the ball is within the field of play.

The ball is at no time in contact with any object grounded beyond the boundary.

The act of making the catch shall start from the time when the ball in flight comes into contact with some part of a fielder’s person other than a protective helmet, and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control both over the ball and over his own movement. Lhuan-dre Pretorius Dismissal Video: Watch South African Youngster Get Stumped By Alex Carey During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

In case of Nqaba Peter, the Umpires consulted and referred it to the third umpire. The third umpire, upon review, concluded that Peter was in control of the ball throughout the action of his catch where he dived with his fingers under his ball and it was when he wanted to get up that he fumbled the ball which is different to the action of taking the catch. That is why despite fumbling the ball, Cameron Green was adjudged out by the umpires.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).