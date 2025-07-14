Kingston [Jamaica], July 14 (ANI): Australia's seasoned speedster Scott Boland still sees a "big future" for teenage Sam Konstas despite his horrific tour of the West Indies.

In six innings across three Tests, Konstas has mustered just 50 runs at 8.33, including two ducks. Konstas' average is the lowest by an Australian opener in the 21st century. With David Warner retired and Usman Khawaja walking in the twilight phase of his career, Australia are in a dilemma, pondering who will open in future to fill the chasm.

Across all time, Alec Bannerman, Rick Darling, Wayne Phillips and Keith Stackpole have scored fewer runs in six innings as an opener in a series. However, it would be hard on Konstas to put him in that bracket, considering the 19-year-old is developing his game in the international circuit. Out of his 20 first-class matches, five have been Tests.

"It's pretty hard, but you wouldn't know how he's been going, if he's gone well or not. He seems pretty level. He's always training hard. I see him hit hundreds of balls. I'm sure he's got a big future. It's not going to be the last he plays for Australia," Boland said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In the final innings of the series, Konstas had an abstruse assignment waiting for him, under the light against an unrelenting West Indies pace attack with a new Dukes pink ball at their disposal. He left the first ball of Shamar Joseph and then defended the next two deliveries. He shouldered arms the fourth and gave away a thick outside edge to Roston Chase at gully while trying to push the ball off the back foot.

Throughout the series, the Caribbean quicks have tested both sides of Konstas' bat, raising questions about the need to address his technical capability. In Bridgetown, he was outfoxed by deliveries, nipping in sharply across both innings. In Grenada, he edged the ball behind and in the second turn, chopped on the stumps.

The conditions that have been on offer in the Caribbean for the openers have been torrid for openers. The overall collective batting average for both sides sits at 20, reflecting the problematic challenges they have endured. (ANI)

