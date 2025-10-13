New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): After a five-year hiatus, international polo is set to make a grand return to the capital. KogniVera IT Solutions, in partnership with the Indian Polo Association (IPA) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, will host a prestigious clash between India and Argentina at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground.

Argentina, the reigning powerhouse of global polo, arrives with world-class players celebrated for their unmatched horsemanship and mastery of the sport.

For Team India, this encounter is both a formidable challenge and a golden opportunity, a chance to test themselves against the very best and reignite India's standing on the international polo stage.

The match carries profound historical significance. The match is steeped in history. Polo, born over 2,000 years ago in India's Manipur, travelled west and evolved in Argentina, as per a release from IPA.

This October, it comes full circle, returning to its birthplace to face the world's best. This India-Argentina showdown promises more than a sporting spectacle; it will be a celebration of heritage, excellence, and the enduring spirit of the game of polo.

Team India Lineup:India's challenge is led by a dynamic quartet blending heritage, skill, and youth:Padmanabh Singh - Royal legacy, global ambassador of Indian polo.Shamsheer Ali - Fearless attacker with sharp tactical play.Simran Shergill - Experienced stalwart and consistent World Cup performer.Siddhant Sharma - Rising star shaping the future of Indian polo.

Kamlesh Sharma, MD & CEO of KogniVera IT Solutions, emphasised the broader vision behind the event: "At KogniVera, we've always believed in building bridges through technology, through innovation, and now, through sport. Polo is more than heritage; it embodies vision, precision, and teamwork, values that drive our organisation. This match is about reigniting India's place in the global polo narrative, inspiring young talent, providing international exposure, and making the sport accessible to new audiences. Polo began in India; it's time the world takes notice again."

The event also promises to be a vibrant social celebration, blending culture, camaraderie, and shared passion between India and Argentina.

Event Details:Match: India vs ArgentinaDate: October 25, 2025Venue: Jaipur Polo Ground, Delhi. (ANI)

