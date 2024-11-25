New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Former India hockey player and son of legendary Major Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar suffered a heart attack after being hospitalised here for discomfort in chest but is now stable and out of danger, sources in his family said on Monday.

The 74-year-old will undergo an angioplasty later on Monday.

"He (Ashok Kumar) felt discomfort in chest yesterday (Sunday) evening. He was then taken to Escorts Hospital where angiography was performed. The angiography results showed there were a few blockages. The doctors will implant stents today," family sources told PTI.

"He is out of danger and in a stable condition."

The former inside-right player, who was known for his ball control, was a member of the Indian team that won the 1975 World Cup under Ajit Pal Singh. He was also a member of Indian team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

He became a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 1974 and, in 1975, scored the winning goal against Pakistan to achieve India's only win in the World Cup.

Kumar was awarded the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.

His other accomplishments include two more World Cup medals (bronze in 1971 Barcelona and silver in 1973 Amsterdam), besides three Asia Games silver medals (1970 Bangkok, 1974 Tehran and 1978 Bangkok).

