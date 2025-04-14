New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced a 26-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium. The five-match series will see India take on Australia A in the first two games, followed by three matches against the senior Australian team.

The squad will be led by dynamic midfielder Salima Tete, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur serving as the vice-captain. The tour will be a crucial preparatory assignment ahead of the team's European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, set to be held in June, as per the Hockey India press release.

Seasoned goalkeeper Savita and young talent Bichu Devi Kharibam will share responsibilities between the posts, providing a strong last line of defence, Hockey India said.

Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sujata Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, Jyoti, Ajmina Kujur, and Sakshi Rana will feature in the defensive lineup, reflecting a mix of experience and promising young talent.

In the midfield, captain Salima Tete will marshal the centre with support from Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Mahima Tete, Pooja Yadav, and Lalremsiami, bringing depth and creativity to the side, Hockey India said.

The forward line comprises of Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Mumtaz Khan, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, and Beauty Dungdung.

Notably, five players--Jyoti Singh, Sujata Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, Pooja Yadav, and Mahima Tete - have earned a call-up to the senior team and will be eager to make their senior team debuts, an official release read.

Sharing her thoughts on the squad, Harendra Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team said, "This tour to Australia is an important opportunity for us to test our skills and strategies against top-level competition. We've selected a balanced squad that combines experience with fresh energy. It's great to see young players earning their spots through consistent performances in national level tournaments and senior camps. It will be exciting to see how they adapt and rise to the challenge at the international level."

Additionally, Bansari Solanki (goalkeeper), Anjana Dundung and Lalthantluangi (defenders), Sakshi Shukla and Khaidem Shileima Chanu (midfielders), and Dipi Monika Toppo and Sonam (forwards) have been named standby players, it added.

"We've had a solid block of training at the national camp in Bengaluru, and the team is in good shape--both mentally and physically. Playing against Australia A and the Hockeyroos will help us fine-tune our game before the European leg of the FIH Pro League. We are in the process of strengthening key areas such as fitness, decision-making, and building a resilient mentality that allows us to stay composed and competitive in high-pressure situations. We aim to maintain the fighting spirit we showed in the Pro League recently," Singh added. (ANI)

