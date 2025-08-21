New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 5 to 14.

The tournament holds added significance as the winner of the Women's Asia Cup will earn a direct qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, making it a crucial event in the international hockey calendar, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | US Open 2025: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori Feel Special To Defend Mixed Doubles Title, Says 'So Many Good Points and Highlights'.

India has been drawn in Pool B, where they will face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. The team will open their campaign against Thailand on 5th September, followed by a clash with Japan on 6th September. India will play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on 8th September.

The squad, which will be led by Salima Tete, features a balanced mix of youth and experience, with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post. The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary.

Also Read | Women's Asia Cup 2025: Salima Tete To Lead Indian Women's Hockey Team in China.

In the midfield, the team boasts strong names such as Neha, Captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, ensuring both creativity and stability. The forward line includes a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars -- Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

Speaking on the squad, Indian Women's Team chief coach Harendra Singh said as quoted by Hockey India press release, "We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women's Asia Cup in Hangzhou. The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent. Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia."

He further added, "The Women's Asia Cup is not only a prestigious continental championship but also a direct qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. With the winner earning an automatic berth, the stakes are extremely high. Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution. The players are motivated to rise to the occasion, and we are confident of delivering performances that make India proud."

India's Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2025:

Goalkeepers:

1. Bansari Solanki2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

3. Manisha Chauhan4. Udita5. Jyoti6. Suman Devi Thoudam7. Nikki Pradhan8. Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders:

9. Neha10. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke11. Salima Tete12. Sharmila Devi13. Lalremsiami14. Sunelita Toppo

Forwards:

15. Navneet Kaur16. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal17. Beauty Dungdung18. Mumtaz Khan19. Deepika20. Sangita Kumari. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)