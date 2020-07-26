New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday organised a workshop for its registered technical delegates and officers to ensure continuation in the development process of the participating technical officials.

This comes after Hockey India conducted an online workshop for all Hockey India registered technical delegates and umpire managers last month to ensure standardization of assessment of Officials.

The online workshop took place through video conference and was conducted by FIH World Panel/FIH Pro League Technical Official and Certified FIH Academy Educator, Moghul Mohammed Muneer.

It was attended by a total of 22 candidates which consisted of Hockey India registered technical delegates and experienced technical officers and focused majorly on the preparation of match schedule by the technical officials as per the FIH Competition's policies and procedures.

The first set of workshops last month was launched with the aim of ensuring standardization officials' assessment in order to provide a better and more efficient method of effectively marking the officials' performance through performance reports.

Those previous workshops saw the candidates being educated regarding the preparation of the match schedule and were given assignments in which they had to draft match schedules as per the various possible scenarios.

The workshop on Saturday also saw each candidate being provided with appropriate feedback as per the assignments they had submitted last month, and interact with the Certified FIH Academy Educator to ensure all doubts are cleared, and the standard of officiating in India can improve.

Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India, spoke on how these workshops will further help in improving the standard of Officiating in the country.

"I believe tournament officials play a major part in the conduct of various domestic and international tournaments around the world. I am delighted that Hockey India has been able to devise a platform for our registered tournament officials which assists in their all-round and overall development under the guidance of experienced educators. It has always been Hockey India's endeavour to not only raise the coaching standards but also provide sufficient exposure to our officials to ensure they can be among the best in the world," Hockey India's official website quoted Ningombam as saying. (ANI)

