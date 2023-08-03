India have registered a thumping 7-2 win over China in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on August 3. Mandeep Singh scored his 100th international goal as the host nation rallied to a dominant victory. Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored two goals apiece while Sukhpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored one each. For China, E Wenhui and Gao Jiesheng were on the target. Pakistan Hockey Team Arrives in India Through Attari-Wagah Border Ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Watch Video).

India Beat China 7-2

News Flash: India thrash China 7-2 in their 1st match of Hockey Asian Champions Trophy. ➡️ 6 out of 7 Indian goals via PC. ➡️ Other matches result: Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-1 | South Korea beat Japan 2-1. ➡️ India will take on Japan tomorrow at 8.30 pm. #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/VyBUfIjnuQ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)