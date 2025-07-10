Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday named a 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men's National Coaching Camp, which will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from July 14 to August 7.

The upcoming camp is a crucial preparatory phase for the Indian team as they gear up for two major international assignments--the Australia tour and the all-important Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 7. The winner of the Asia Cup will earn direct qualification for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Men's World Cup 2026.

Despite a disappointing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 campaign in Europe, where India secured just one win from eight matches and finished eighth in the league, the coaching staff remains focused on rebuilding momentum and addressing key areas ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

The goalkeeping unit remains unchanged with Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar continuing their roles between the posts.

India's defensive line will be marshalled by Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield features a balance of youth and experience, comprising Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Shamsher Singh.

The forward line has plenty of firepower with Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, and Angad Bir Singh all being part of the camp.

Speaking ahead of the camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "Reflecting on our Pro League matches in Europe, we felt the squad competed well in every game, but we didn't finish strong -- something we had done effectively in Bhubaneswar. That's an area we know we need to improve."

"Our objectives for this next training camp are clear -- to keep building on our 'defend to counter to win' approach. There's still work to be done, but it's an exciting time as we prepare for the Asia Cup in Bihar. Winning that tournament would mean direct qualification for the World Cup, and that's a big motivation for all of us," he added.

33-member list for the Senior Men's Camp

GOALKEEPERS

Krishan B PathakSuraj KarkeraPawan Mohith H S

DEFENDERS

SumitAmit RohidasJugraj SinghNilam Sanjeep XessHarmanpreet SinghJarmanpreet SinghSanjayYashdeep SiwachAmandeep Lakra

MIDFIELDERS

Raj Kumar PalNilakanta SharmaHardik SinghRajinder SinghManpreet SinghVivek Sagar PrasadShamsher SinghMoirangthem Rabichandra Singh Poovanna CB Vishnukant Singh

FORWARDS

Gurjant SinghAbhishekShilanand LakraMandeep SinghDilpreet SinghSukhjeet SinghAditya Arjun Lagage Selvam Karthi Uttam Singh Angad Bir Singh. (ANI)

