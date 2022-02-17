Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): West Indies' T20I vice-captain Nicholas Pooran has said that Jason Holder seems fine and he should be available for the second T20I against India.

Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Also Read | New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NZ vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

"The match definitely slipped, we fell 10-15 runs short to be honest, 170-175 would have been perfect on that kind of track. Cannot really fault the bowlers, as batters we needed to pace our innings a bit smarter," said Pooran during a virtual press conference.

"It was a bit tricky today, the ball was stopping a bit, it was two-paced. I thought India bowled well, there is a lot of dew here, toss was a big factor as well. Conditions and dew played a big factor in the end," he added.

Also Read | India vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2022: IND Beat WI By Six Wickets To Take Series Lead.

Jason Holder had missed the first T20I after being hit on the chest during a practice session on Tuesday.

"Jason Holder seems fine, he should be ready for the next game. I do not know the details of his niggle, so I cannot say about that," said Pooran.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each.

"I thought the wicket played better in the second half. The ball was also coming on a little better," said Pooran.

With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second T20I will now be played on Friday at the same venue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)