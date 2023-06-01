Munich [Germany], June 1 (ANI): German club Bayern Munich welcomed back its legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Bayern Munich appointed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as a member of the FC Bayern Munchen AG supervisory board.

67-year-old, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has won the European Cup, Bundesliga and DFC Cup twice with Bayern Munich in 1974 and 1984. He has also won the Intercontinental Cup and DFB-Supercup as well with Bayern Munich.

Also Read | Australia Begin Preparations For WTC Final, Ashes 2023 at Kent.

In 1991, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge became the vice president of the club.

From 2002 till 2021 he led FC Bayern Munchen AG as CEO. During this period, the Germain Giants achieved the treble in 2013.

Also Read | French Open 2023: Gael Monfils Pulls Out of Competition Due to Wrist Injury.

In 2020, under manager Hansi Flick, the club achieved a historic mark. Winning six trophies in a single season.

In total under Rummenigge's leadership, Bayern collected 14 league titles, 10 DFB Cups and two Champions League trophies

According to Bayern Munich's official website, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said, "I thank the supervisory board for their trust and I'm pleased to assist FC Bayern on this board going forward. I had the great fortune and honour to celebrate many successes with this club, so I gladly agreed to the supervisory board's request."

According to Bayern Munich's official website, Herbert Hainer, chairman of the FC Bayern supervisory board, said, "We're happy to have brought in Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as a member of our supervisory board. He's one of the greatest figures in the history of our club, everyone knows what he's done. His experience, his expertise and his international network will help us enormously to ensure FC Bayern continues to be successful in the future."

This year, Bayern Munich had a struggling season. Bayern Munich was pushed to its limits by Borussia Dortmund. In the end, Bayern Munich managed to win the Bundesliga title in a very dramatic manner.

They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City. Bayern Munich also failed to assure dominance in the DFB Pokal Cup as well

Under coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back in a stronger manner next season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)