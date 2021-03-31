Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Number one T20I ranked batsman Dawid Malan feels 2021 might be the year where fortune changes and Punjab Kings finally lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on the back of some match-winning performances.

Last month, the Punjab-based franchise had changed its name and logo ahead of the IPL auction. England batsman Malan vows to take the side to the IPL finals and wants to win the cash-rich league for the fans of Punjab.

"Message for all the fans and whoever watches the game, we are grateful to your support and hopefully this year is the year that the luck changes for us and we can put in some good match-winning performances, make the playoffs and hopefully win that trophy in the end," Malan said in a video posted on Punjab Kings' Twitter.

Malan, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore in the IPL auction, will play his first season of the tournament.

"Great to be part of the team. Great to get to meet some of the guys and see how they do their work. They made me feel extremely comfortable, extremely welcome which is you know a massive hurdle in joining a new team," said Malan.

"Especially when you are playing in your first IPL. So I can't thank the guys enough, it feels really good to be here, good to watch the boys go about their work and get stuck in," he added.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings revealed their jersey for the upcoming IPL. The franchise will be seen donning a red jersey with golden stripes for this season, opting for a different, unique design for this new-look team.

Apart from the jersey, Punjab Kings batsmen will also be seen wearing golden helmets for this season's IPL. These jerseys can be seen on the cricket field for the first time when Punjab Kings play the Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)