Johannesburg, May 3 (PTI) World's premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Saturday made a shock revelation that he is serving a provisional suspension for using a banned recreational drug.

The South African pacer had left IPL last month after playing two games for Gujarat Titans, citing personal reasons.

Rabada, who will turn 30 later this month, issued a statement through South African Cricketers' Association (SACA).

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug," Rabada said in a the statement profusely apologising for his indiscretion.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing," he added. However the statement didn't mention what the recreational substance was for which he tested positive. It is also not clear if it was an 'in competition' (IC) test or 'out of competition' (OOC).

