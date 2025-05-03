Inter Miami would return to action in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 when they take on the New York Red Bulls. The Herons have had a disappointing time of late across competitions. They enter this clash on the back of a defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 semi-final. The Herons lost the semi-final 1-5 on aggregate and they will need a massive performance to recover from that big a defeat. Also, Inter Miami suffered their first loss of the MLS 2025 campaign in their last match when they were defeated by FC Dallas in a seven-goal thriller at the Chase Stadium. Javier Mascherano and his men have some work to do as they aim to bounce back to winning ways. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

New York Red Bulls, in contrast, registered a 1-0 win over Montreal FC in their last match and would be brimming with confidence heading into this clash. Placed eighth on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table, New York Red Bulls would have the chance to go up to sixth with a victory in this match. On the other hand, Inter Miami would jump straight to the second spot should they come out on top at the Chase Stadium in this clash. Inter Miami 3–4 FC Dallas, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi-Less Herons Lose Thrilling Clash at Home, Suffer First Defeat of MLS Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to take on New York Red Bulls in MLS 2025 on Sunday, May 4. The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2025 match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to have an MLS season pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).