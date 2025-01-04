Sydney, Jan 4: Senior India batter Rohit Sharma on Saturday categorically denied his retirement rumours and said he "stood down from the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia on account of poor form. Grappling with modest form, Rohit "opted to rest" from the Sydney Test, handing over the leadership duties to Jasprit Bumrah, sparking widespread speculations about his future. 'True Legend of the Game' Suresh Raina Lauds Rohit Sharma for His On-Field Talk With Team India Players During Drinks Break Despite Sitting Out of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (See Post).

"I have not retired. I stood down, that is what I would say. Basically the chat that I had with the coach and the selector was very simple. That I am not able to score runs, there is no form, it is an important match and we need a player with form. As it is, in our batting, the form of the boys is not that good," Rohit told Star Sports. "So you cannot carry a lot of out of form players in the team. This simple thing was going on in my mind. I am not going anywhere. That is why I wanted to tell the coach and the selector that this is what is going on in my mind. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Prasidh Krishna Providing Important Breakthrough as KL Rahul Takes Catch During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

"They backed my decision. They said that you have been playing for so many years. You know what you are doing. So for me, it was difficult to take this decision. But if everything is kept in front, then this decision was sensible. I will not think much further," he added. The move also paved the way for Shubman Gill's inclusion in the crucial fifth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India is trailing 1-2. 7/21/2024

