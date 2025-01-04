'True Legend of the Game' Suresh Raina Lauds Rohit Sharma for His On-Field Talk With Team India Players During Drinks Break Despite Sitting Out of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (See Post)

Suresh Raina heaped praise on Rohit Sharma after the latter walked out to the field and had a chat with the Indian players during a drinks break on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, despite missing the game. After a series of low scores in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Rohit Sharma opted to miss the Sydney Test with Jasprit Bumrah stepping up as stand-in captain. Lauding Rohit Sharma's 'leadership', Suresh Raina penned a post where he wrote, "Rohit Sharma exemplifies leadership through honesty and selflessness. Despite personal challenges, he prioritizes team success, stepping aside when necessary. His leadership in theance-of-the-day-that-dispels-myths-around-hypnotism-6536247.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/world-hypnotism-day-2024-date-know-history-and-significance-of-the-day-that-dispels-myths-around-hypnotism-6536247.html"> World Hypnotism Day 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Dispels Myths Around Hypnotism
When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4