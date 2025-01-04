'True Legend of the Game' Suresh Raina Lauds Rohit Sharma for His On-Field Talk With Team India Players During Drinks Break Despite Sitting Out of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (See Post)

Suresh Raina heaped praise on Rohit Sharma after the latter walked out to the field and had a chat with the Indian players during a drinks break on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, despite missing the game. After a series of low scores in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Rohit Sharma opted to miss the Sydney Test with Jasprit Bumrah stepping up as stand-in captain. Lauding Rohit Sharma's 'leadership', Suresh Raina penned a post where he wrote, "Rohit Sharma exemplifies leadership through honesty and selflessness. Despite personal challenges, he prioritizes team success, stepping aside when necessary. His leadership in the current Test series reflects his unwavering dedication to India’s success. A true legend of the game." 'Arey Bhai Main Kidhar Ja Nahi Raha Hun' Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Talks After Not Featuring in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Suresh Raina Praises Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma exemplifies leadership through honesty and selflessness. Despite personal challenges, he prioritizes team success, stepping aside when necessary. His leadership in the current Test series reflects his unwavering dedication to India’s success. A true legend of the… pic.twitter.com/L3rPlMlRT6 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 4, 2025

