Kalyani (West Bengal)[India], February 12 (ANI): Bottom team Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC) created a mild stir at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Sunday, when they defeated Delhi Football Club 5-3 in the 2023-24 I-League.

The last time TRAU won a match was two months ago on December 10, 2023, in a 3-0 win over Inter Kashi at the same venue. TRAU's points tally has now jumped to seven, after two wins, one draw, and nine defeats.

Delhi FC, on the other hand, are stuck at 16 points from 12 matches. They won five and drew one and this was their sixth defeat in the competition.

The biggest credit for the winners on Sunday was that they were in a 1-3 arrears till the 59th minute but scored four goals in 11 minutes to leave Delhi FC wondering about the dramatic change of fortune. While Liton Shil and Danish Aribam scored two goals each for the winners, S Robinson Singh struck the fifth. One of Aribam's goal came from a penalty.

For the losers, Balwant Singh, Shokhrukhbek Muratov and Sergio Barboza (penalty) were the ones who found the net. (ANI)

