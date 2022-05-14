Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab and NEROCA FC played a thrilling 3-3 draw to end their respective I-League seasons in Kalyani on Friday.

RoundGlass Punjab looked set to finish their season on a high after leading for most of the contest thanks to goals from Freddy Lallawmawma, Travis Major, and Robin Singh.

But the Orange Brigade had other plans as Juan Mera inspired a solid performance to get on the scoresheet himself and provide assists for Vicky Meitei and Ben Nash to steal a hard-fought point.

The draw confirmed a 5th place finish for RoundGlass Punjab, who end the campaign with 28 points, while NEROCA FC finished in 7th place on the league table with 20 points. (ANI)

