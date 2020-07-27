Liverpool [UK], July 27 (ANI): Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he likes his players more than they like him.

His remark comes as Liverpool won the 2019-20 Premier League season after finishing with 99 points from 38 matches.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Extends Birthday Wishes to Jonty Rhodes, Says 'Thank You for Making Us Believe That Fielding Can Win Matches' (View Post).

Klopp also said over the years, he has managed to develop a close relationship with many of his players.

"Me and the players created a really, really close relationship over the years. The relationship is clear, I like them more than they like me! Because I have to make hard decisions, that's how it is. There are things I don't like to do, but I have to do - so for me, seeing them like this means absolutely everything. It is exactly why I do it," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 Washed Out Due to Rain in Manchester.

"It is the same to see my family that happy. When I met my wife and my sons after the game, they lost it kind of! They were so happy. On the night Chelsea won against City, that night they were completely going nuts. The boys went nuts here. That's really something," he added.

Klopp had to face a number of challenges in the 2019-20 season, with Liverpool having to see a coronavirus-induced lockdown when they were at the top of the standings and it was not known at that time whether the Premier League will restart or not.

In the last 12 months, Liverpool has managed to lift the Champions League, Super Cup, World Club Cup, and now the Premier League.

The 2020-21 Premier League season is slated to commence from September 12.

In the next season, Adam Lallana would not be there with the Reds as his contract has come to an end. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)