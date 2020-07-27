ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: The action resumes on Day 4 with England being just eight wickets from the clinching the match and series as well. Their victory looks inevitable at the moment as West Indies are chasing a mammoth target of 399 runs and the pitch is deteriorating constantly. Also, Stuart Broad, who has scalped eight wickets in this match so far, is breathing fire with the ball and will aim to guide his over the line on the fourth day only. On the other hand, the Caribbean batsmen must show resistance in order to make a fight back. Meanwhile, Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 on SonyLiv.

Speaking of action on Day 3, Stuart Broad claimed his 18th five-wicket haul in Test matches as the visitors got bundled out for just 197 runs in their first innings, 172 behind England’s first innings total. Adding salt to their wounds, the Three Lions put up a brilliant batting performance in the third innings. Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and skipper Joe Root scored half-centuries as England declared at 226/2. England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 Highlights.

Chasing 399, the visitors have already lost two quick wickets and their defeat looks set on the cards. However, weather could help the visitors as rain is expected to interrupt the play on the fourth day. Hence, Jason Holder and Co still have a chance to draw the game and retain the Wisden trophy. On the other hand, the home team will want a decent amount of play to happen in order to take the remaining eight wickets.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.