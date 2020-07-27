STUMPS! So, day four of the third and final Test at Manchester has been washed out due to rain. England will need eight wickets on day five to win the Test and series. Manchester weather forecast looks good for Tuesday, July 28, but only time will tell whether rain will stay away tomorrow or not. Do join us back tomorrow.
Update: Players have taken a tea break as it continues to rain in Manchester. Chances of play in the final session look grim as of now. In fact, the day is heading towards being a wash-out. Hope floats still!
Update: The rain has cleared as covers are being removed. Some blue sky is visible as well. Umpire inspection is scheduled at 7:30 pm IST in case there is no more rain in between.
Update: The start of play on day four has been officially delayed. It is raining in Manchester and as per the weather forecast available, rain will ease down in the afternoon.
Delayed start on day four is on cards plus very grim chances of any play taking place today. Stay tuned, you never know! We could have some action.
Simon has an update on the weather at Old Trafford for the #ENGvWI test cricket. Rain coat + brolly isn’t a good sign... 💦☔️@bbctms | @BBCSport | #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/8dAXk08Rb2— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 27, 2020
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of England vs West Indies third Test Day 4. The weather doesn't look cricket-friendly at the moment as it's raining heavily in Manchester and the day's play is all set to get delayed.
ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: The action resumes on Day 4 with England being just eight wickets from the clinching the match and series as well. Their victory looks inevitable at the moment as West Indies are chasing a mammoth target of 399 runs and the pitch is deteriorating constantly. Also, Stuart Broad, who has scalped eight wickets in this match so far, is breathing fire with the ball and will aim to guide his over the line on the fourth day only. On the other hand, the Caribbean batsmen must show resistance in order to make a fight back.
Speaking of action on Day 3, Stuart Broad claimed his 18th five-wicket haul in Test matches as the visitors got bundled out for just 197 runs in their first innings, 172 behind England’s first innings total. Adding salt to their wounds, the Three Lions put up a brilliant batting performance in the third innings. Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and skipper Joe Root scored half-centuries as England declared at 226/2. England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 Highlights.
Chasing 399, the visitors have already lost two quick wickets and their defeat looks set on the cards. However, weather could help the visitors as rain is expected to interrupt the play on the fourth day. Hence, Jason Holder and Co still have a chance to draw the game and retain the Wisden trophy. On the other hand, the home team will want a decent amount of play to happen in order to take the remaining eight wickets.
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.