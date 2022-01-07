Panaji (Goa) [India], January 7 (ANI): NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil took the blame for the 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday but also urged his team to start winning matches as his side's hopes of a semi-final appearance diminished further.

Deshorn Brown's (4', 90+1') brace that sandwiched Jordan Murray (44') and Boris Singh's (56') strikes went in vain as Ishan Pandita (90+3') came off the bench to score the late winner.

"Yeah, we got unlucky today. Because of the last goal, it was a misunderstanding between defender and goalkeeper. So lack of concentration you can say," said Khalid Jamil in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"No, I cannot blame anybody because everybody played well. But talking about the result throughout this is my mistake. I'll take the blame. I should not blame anybody," he added.

NorthEast United FC plummeted to the tenth position in the table and their chances of a top-four finish were further dented.

"We have to think about winning that is only one solution. Not to give any excuse. We have to work and all the players, even staff must do their role. And if you talk about the result I'm not blaming anybody. I can say all the blame is on me," said the head coach. (ANI)

