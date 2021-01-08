Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hogged the limelight on Friday not for his four wickets, but for his brilliant effort on the field to run out Australia batsman Steve Smith at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With Smith looking good after registering his 27th Test century, the run out ended Australia's first innings on 338. Jadeja enjoyed his rocket-arm throw and said it was one of his best efforts. The all-rounder also termed Smith's dismissal as his favourite run-out.

"I will rewind and play this run-out as this is one of my best efforts. A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle. This my favourite and best run-out. Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me," Jadeja told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the second day's action at the SCG.

Commenting on the wicket, Jadeja said, "Wicket was very slow and I wasn't getting any turn from the wicket. So it was important to pitch the ball at one place every time. I wanted to bowl in good areas as our fast bowlers were doing the same. My plan was to not leak runs and create pressure on the batsman and for Smith, my approach was to not give him some easy runs."

At stumps on the second day, India's score read 96/2 -- trailing Australia by 242 runs with eight wickets in the bag -- with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) at the crease.

The two Indian wickets in form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the final 90 minutes of play on day two tipped the scale slightly in favour of the hosts. With Australia looking to roar back into the game, Rahane and Pujara ensured that the hosts didn't make any further inroads. (ANI)

