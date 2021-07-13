Dubai [UAE], July 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy at Dubai Sports City on Tuesday announced the introduction of the 'ICC Academy Umpire Accreditation Program', a major step towards extending the Academy's education and training portfolio.

In conceptualising and implementing the program the Academy has partnered with 5-time ICC Umpire of the Year (2004 - 2008), world-renowned former ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Simon Taufel.

Adding the Umpire Accreditation Program to ICCA's existing, proven portfolio of programs; which includes the highly-successful ICC Academy's Coach Education Program (offering courses in Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3) and one that enjoys a strong global reach through participants and qualified coaches, the ICC Academy continues to provide a sustainable, comprehensive, solid foundation of cricket education at all levels and across all roles.

In bolstering the Academy's education offerings, the Umpire Accreditation Program is aimed at assisting and inspiring the next generation of Cricket Umpires in the UAE, as well as around the globe, and will appeal to community-based umpires through those aspiring to international levels.

At the introductory level, participants will be led through the Role of the Umpire followed by modules covering on-field preparation. Level 1 and Level 2 will take participants deeper into the wider scope and demands required of Umpires and include topics such as match management, safety and wellbeing, integrity, playing conditions, codes of conduct and additional umpiring roles and responsibilities.

Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket Business ICC Academy, in an official release said; "As the global center of excellence with world class facilities and infrastructure offering world-recognised high performance, youth development and education in the sport, it is paramount we implement programs and partnerships that reflect these values, subsequently, we are very pleased to launch this program in partnership with Simon. Tapping into his wealth of experience; technical, mental and emotional, will only benefit future decision makers and those that uphold the laws of and for our game, not only in the UAE but as we aim to grow confident, efficient umpires to stand and perform on the world-wide cricket-stage."

Spanning a 13-year career as an ICC Umpire, from 1999 through to 2012, Taufel, an Australian, has officiated over 74 Tests - presiding over his first at aged 29, 174 ODIs, and 34 T20Is. Taufel then took the reins as ICC Umpire Performance & Training Manager from 2012 to 2016, where he created and implemented cricket umpiring's first competency-based accreditation program. He is widely considered as one of the best umpires in the world. Simon Taufel is also a member of the MCC Laws of Cricket sub-committee since 2009.

"I am delighted to enter into this partnership with the ICC Academy and continue my journey in providing accreditation and the tools needed for future Umpires to confidently and effectively preside over the game," stated Taufel.

"Split second law management, and the pressures on how umpires oversee the game is growing exponentially. Therefore, it is vital for future umpires, at all levels - community, corporate, representative and international - have the tools to allow them to confidently follow their decision making process, and stand by these decisions while maintaining a calm, rational, unemotional approach to all parties involved; including Captains, players, and team officials," he added. (ANI)

