Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Newly-elected International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah will be felicitated by the BCCI's state units on the sidelines of the Special General Meeting, scheduled here on Sunday.

Shah, a former BCCI secretary, became the youngest ICC chairman after he was elected unopposed in August last year and took over the prestigious post on December 1. He replaced Greg Barclay who decided not to seek a third term.

Shah was the BCCI secretary since October 2019 and chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021.

Shah will be a "special invitee" to the SGM, convened to elect the new secretary and treasurer of the BCCI.

The cricket administrator has been at the forefront of expanding the game's imprint globally and recently met top officials of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organising committee to discuss the sport's inclusion in the Summer Games.

Cricket will make a return to the Olympics after 128 years when it is played in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport is not yet confirmed for the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

Australian newspaper, The Age, recently reported that Shah will meet meet Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and his England counterpart Richard Thompson later this month to discuss the finer points of a two-tier Test system to facilitate more series between the big three nations.

