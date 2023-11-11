Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at Pune on Saturday.

Australia has already reached the semifinals and are at the third spot with six wins and two losses, translating to 12 points. Bangladesh has won just two out of their eight games, having lost all others. With four points, they are hanging on to the eighth spot and hope to secure a place in the final eight which will help them qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch AUS vs BAN CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said at the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl. There might be some swing in the air because it is early morning. Another chance to play well. We have made two changes. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc have been rested to ensure they are good going into the semis. Smith and Sean Abbott are in. Seany getting his first game. In patches, we have done well. We still have not played the complete game. We would like to focus on our own game. We are still on a high. Seeing the reactions all over the world (on win against Afghanistan).

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the toss, "We were looking to bat. Nasum Ahmed is coming in. To be very honest, we will look to win this match. We will look to do it."

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Eighth Ballon d'Or Trophy Celebrated by Inter Miami in Exhibition Match Against New York City FC.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)