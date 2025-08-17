Dubai [UAE], August 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed grief on the demise of former Australia captain Bob Simpson at the age of 89, according to a release from ICC.

The Australian legend passed away on Saturday.

Also Read | Will Viktor Gyokeres Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of Swedish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

In a statement, ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised Simpson's contributions and said he would be long remembered.

"Bob Simpson was one of the true greats of our sport, and it is deeply saddening to learn of his passing. His legacy is immense. As a player, captain, and later as a coach, he shaped Australian cricket and inspired the global game," the Chairman said, as quoted from ICC.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"He nurtured and guided a generation of players who went on to become legends in their own right, and his influence extended far beyond the field," Shah added.

"On behalf of the International Cricket Council, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricket fraternity. His passing is a profound loss for the game, but his contributions will always be remembered and cherished," he noted.

An ICC Hall of Famer, Simpson played 62 Tests for Australia between 1957 and 1978, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81 with 10 centuries, 27 half-centuries and a highest score of 311.

A fine leg-spinner, he took 71 wickets at 42.26 with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of five for 57. He was also an astute fielder, taking 110 catches.

After retiring in 1968, Simpson made a famous comeback as Test captain in 1978 at the age of 41, to lead a weakened Australia side.

After retirement, he became Australia's first full-time coach and was also a national selector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)