The Premier League 2025-26 has commenced and Arsenal are all set to commence their campaign with a clash against Manchester United. Arsenal have been under pressure in the ongoing transfer window. Despite being one of the most consistent sides over the last three years, they have been edged past by either Manchester City or Liverpool in the title race. Mikel Arteta has been overseeing the rebuild of Arsenal and he has successfully made them one of the top sides. But now he is under pressure to deliver at least one title which will give fulfillment to the project. Aiming that, they start their campaign. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 1 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Arsenal have signed some new players to shake off the squad ahead of Premier League 2024-25. They have signed the likes of Martin Zubimendi. Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres. Gyokeres has been their biggest signing of the season. The 27-year-old striker arrived from Sporting Lisbon, where he scored an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances. During his two seasons with Sporting, Viktor helped the team win back-to-back Primeira Liga titles, a national cup, and was the league's top scorer in both campaigns. Arsenal has been suffering from lack of goals in the past two season and the presence of a prolific goal scorer definitely gives them confidence. Fans eager to know whether Gyokeres will feature in Arsenal's starting lineup in the Premier League clash against Manchester United, will get the entire information here.

Will Viktor Gyokeres Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Match?

Viktor Gyokeres played in a few club friendlies for Arsenal and is ready to make his Arsenal debut in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, August 17. He was spotted in the Arsenal training ahead of the match and looks completely fit. Although it is yet to be decided by Mikel Arteta, whether he will go with Kai Havertz as a false nine or start with Gyokeres. It is likely to be Gyokeres who gets the nod and features in the Arsenal starting lineup against Manchester United. Manchester United vs Arsenal Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2025-26 Match at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the match Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said to reporters "I can just talk about Viktor and how happy we are to have him. He is going to have a tremendous impact in the team and his adaptation has been really, really good and we are happy to have him." He added, "Many strikers have come from different leagues and been successful. It's on us, creating the right context for Viktor to do what he does best, which is to score goals. He is getting better and better every day. He is normally a really fit player and he has had the small moments in two (pre-season) games with us, so let's see what he brings on Sunday."

