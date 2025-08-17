Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Nottingham Forest finished seventh last season and for large parts of the campaign, they looked on course to finish in the top three and play Champions League football. The end however disappointing it may have been for the fans and the club alike, the team did reasonably well given they are not considered one of the top clubs in the country. They begin their new campaign against Brentford at home, with the team looking to continue their good run. Opponents Brentford will have a new manager in the form of Matthew Benham and he has his task cut out with competition tough. Wolves 0-4 Manchester City, Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Scores Brace as Cityzens Start Season With Dominant Win.

Nicolas Dominguez has undergone a knee surgery and will be out for a long time for Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood will play the lone striker up top in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Morgan Gibbs-White as the playmaker. Dan Ndoye and Callum Hudson-Odoi will use their pace and trickery to create openings for the forward players.

Brentford will head into this game without the presence of Yoane Wissa, who is one his way out of the club. Mathias Jensen and Yehor Yarmoliuk are the ever present names in central midfield. Igor Thiago will lead the attack for the visitors with Mikkel Damsgaard as the no 10 slotting in behind him.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Match Details

Match Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Date Sunday, August 17 Time 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue City Ground Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest, in their first match of the season, will host Brentford in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 17. The Nottingham Forest vs Brentford match is set to be played at City Ground in West Bridgford and start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channel. For Nottingham Forest vs Brentford online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Nottingham Forest will dominate the game in most parts and should secure a victory here

