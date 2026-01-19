New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given an ultimatum to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to give their final decision on whether they will send the Bangladesh cricket team to India or not for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 participation by Wednesday (January 21), as per ICC sources.

If the BCB refuses to send its team to India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement, and, as per the current rankings, it could be Scotland. The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7.

On Saturday, ICC held a meeting with BCB officials in Dhaka. During Saturday's discussions, which marked the second meeting between the two parties in the same week, the BCB once again was firm in their stance of featuring in the T20 World Cup, but outside India.

Ever since the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 squad on instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid ongoing minority atrocities in Bangladesh, the BCB has been pushing for matches to be relocated outside India, citing concerns about "safety and security" of players.

ICC stood firm on not changing the original schedule, in which Bangladesh is in Group C with Italy, New Zealand, the West Indies and Nepal.

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh will play three group-stage matches at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens, followed by their final group-stage game in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

During talks on Saturday, it was also understood that the ICC did not agree to Bangladesh and Ireland swapping groups, sending Bangladesh to Group B and making them play their opening games in Sri Lanka. ICC is also understood to have assured BCB that India poses no security threats to the Bangladesh team. (ANI)

