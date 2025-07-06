New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Rankings, two-time champions West Indies have slipped out of the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, risking another absence from the marquee tournament.

The latest ICC rankings update came following Bangladesh's victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, where they managed to defend 248 runs at Colombo thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul from Taijul Islam, levelling the three-match series 1-1. This win took Bangladesh a spot above to number nine in the men's ODI team rankings, as per Wisden.

However, Windies could rise back to the required rankings before the cutoff date for World Cup qualification.

The West Indies have now dropped to 10th spot and sit outside the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 2027 edition of the tournament will witness participation from 14 teams, from which South Africa and Zimbabwe will automatically qualify as hosts. While the third host, Namibia, will not get the same privilege as they are not a full-time ICC member playing Test cricket.

The top-eight teams (excluding the hosts), will qualify on basis of their ODI Rankings on March 31, 2027. The remaining four spots will be determined by a qualifier tournament consisting of 10 teams.

The Men in Maroon will be aiming to avoid playing the Qualifiers, as they did the same for the 2023 edition and missed out their first World Cup since its inception in 1975, beaten by Netherlands and Sri Lanka for those two coveted spots.

Elsewhere in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, Sri Lanka dropped to fifth spot after their loss, while Pakistan moved up to fourth. The ICC Champions Trophy holders India are at the top with 124 points. Second-placed Australia and third-placed New Zealand are both having 109 rating points. (ANI)

