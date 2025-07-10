Dubai, Jul 10 (PTI) Cardiff's Sophia Gardens and the Derby County Ground are among the three venues that will host the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games before the showpiece event gets underway on June 12 in England.

The third venue is Loughborough University, which is the home of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) National Cricket Performance Centre.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Thursday that the schedule of the warm-up games will be announced in due course.

"All three venues share a rich cricketing pedigree and have played a part in propelling women's cricket on to the global stage. They will play a prominent role in showcasing elite women's cricket to local fans before the start of the tournament," the ICC release said.

The expanded Women's T20 World Cup, being played in England and Wales, will see 12 teams compete for the trophy that is currently held by New Zealand.

A total of 33 games will be played at seven venues across the 24-day competition, before the final takes place at Lord's on July 5.

Eight countries have already secured a place in the global event and the final four participants will come through the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

Some of the iconic grounds that will host the tournament are Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), The Hampshire Bowl (Southampton) and the Bristol County Ground.

