10 Jul, 15:02 (IST)

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After making a comeback in the Anderson-Tedulkar Trophy 2025, clinching the Birmingham encounter, and drawing series level, India gears up to take on the England challenge in London at the iconic Lord's. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. So far, the story of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been England national cricket team won the first encounter at Headingley, then the India national cricket team claimed the second match in Birmingham, which means that the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 sees both teams with one win each. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out for in England vs India Clash, From Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant; Check Full List.

India will be boosted with the availability of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah; in fact, skipper Shubman Gill confirmed in the post-match presentation at Edgbaston about playing the fast bowler in the XI. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes-led England has already announced its starting XI, which marks the return of speedster Jofra Archer after a gap of four years.

The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 will be crucial for both teams, as the winner of the match will head into the break with a 2-1 lead and psychological advantage ahead of the Manchester match, starting July 23. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Team India’s Selection Calls, Backs Sai Sudharsan for Number Three Role.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.