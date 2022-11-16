Dubai [UAE], November 16 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav saw a decline in his rating points, but nonetheless retained his top spot in the ICC T20I Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

After superb performances in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav dethroned Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the top batter. But his rating points declined from 869 to 859 after a poor 14 against England in the semifinal, which Indian lost.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Wellington.

Suryakumar still finished the tournament with 239 runs in six innings at an average of 59.75, a strike rate of 189.68, the highest among batters and three half-centuries.

England batter Alex Hales continued to impress, smashing 86* off 47 balls against India in semis, which helped him jump 22 spots to reach number 12 position among batters.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand T20Is 2022: Excited to Have a New Bunch With New Energy, Says Hardik Pandya.

He finished the tournament with 212 runs at an average of 42.40 and two fifties, as the second-highest batter for England. Ever since his comeback to the national side this year after 2019, he has scored 430 runs at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 145.27.

Babar Azam's match-winning half-century in the semis against New Zealand helped him climb to number three in the rankings. Rilee Rossouw of South Africa jumped to the seventh position while Kiwis batter Glenn Phillips dropped to the eighth spot. Both had scored centuries in this T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway of New Zealand and Proteas batter Aiden Markram are in the top five as well, with Rizwan and Markram holding firm their second and fifth position. Conway on the other hand lost his third number spot to Babar, dropping to fourth.

Adil Rashid has been the biggest gainer in bowling in T20Is after registering figures of 1/20 against India and 2/22 against Pakistan in the semifinal and final of the T20 World Cup. He climbed to third spot after jumping five places.

Sam Curran., the Player of the Tournament and Man of the Match in the final against Pakistan for his 3/12, moved to number five, making jump of two spots. Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15, retains his top place among bowlers.

Among the all-rounders in T20Is, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and India's Hardik Pandya continue to occupy the top three spots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)