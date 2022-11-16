India would be beginning the start of a new model in T20Is when they take on New Zealand in the first of the three-match series in Wellington on November 18. Although India made it to the semifinals of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, a big issue concerning the team was the slow starts it got with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the powerplay. Much of India’s runs came from the bats of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and also Hardik Pandya and a late flourish on most occasions saw the Men in Blue post decent totals. But the semifinal defeat at the hands of England has prompted a lot of calls to change the way India play and with Hardik Pandya at the helm, the revamp is set to begin. India vs New Zealand 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The Men in Blue, without the senior players in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, have added a lot of youngsters to the squad and a fresh bunch would help India offer much-needed exuberance in the T20I series. With no Rohit and Rahul around, India might look to Ishan Kishan for opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill, who can be handed a debut in this format. Both these players will be looking to make the most of the field restrictions in the first six overs. Shreyas Iyer will come to bat at number three followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who has cemented the position for himself. Hardik Pandya might come ahead of Rishabh Pant to bat at five and would need to play the finisher’s role to an extent, with the likes of Dinesh Karthik not being there.

The spin duties would be on the shoulders of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal with Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Siraj taking care of the fast-bowling responsibilities. India can also opt to play Kuldeep Yadav alongside Yuzvendra Chahal but Sundar has an edge as he offers more stability in the lower order with the bat in hand.

India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I against New Zealand:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).