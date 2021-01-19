Brisbane [Australia], January 19 (ANI): India's memorable win at The Gabba not only saw the team script history, but also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.

New Zealand sits atop the table with 118.44 points while India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

"India displace Australia to become the new No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings," ICC tweeted.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved on Tuesday as an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant will be forgiven for all the mistakes he made through the series with wicket-keeping gloves in hand as each of the 89 runs that he scored in the final hour on Tuesday was worth its weight in gold. It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Having already lost Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari going into the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin too couldn't get match-fit and that saw India field a bowling attack that was led by a two-Test old Mohammed Siraj. But the lion-hearted pacer rose through the ashes like a phoenix to show he belongs at the highest level.

Coming back to the final day's action, needing 69 to win going into the last hour, any other team might have thought of ensuring a draw first. But not this Indian team which is filled with youngsters who believe in backing themselves till the fat lady sings. With swashbuckling Rishabh Pant at the crease, Australia skipper Tim Paine had no option but to keep the field open with men at the boundary. The wicket-keeper did take a few chances, but luck was smiling bright and sunny on him and he made hay.

And when Washington Sundar hit Pat Cummins for a six and a four off the last two balls of the 93rd over, it was down to 39 needed off the last seven balls. From there on, it was a game tailor-made for T20 star Pant. He went for twin boundaries in the very next over off Nathan Lyon and from there on, it was about just not committing hara-kiri. (ANI)

