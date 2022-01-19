New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that some members of India U-19 squad, including captain Yash Dhull, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, a total of four members have been tested positive while two others are showing symptoms.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Transfer Update: Jurgen Klopp Opens Up About Egyptian's Contract, Says 'There are a lot of Things to Consider'.

The medical status of the six members is:

Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result has returned positive; Manav Parakh - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative; Vasu Vats - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative; Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive; Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive; SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive.

Also Read | SA vs IND, 1st ODI 2022 Match Result: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Bowlers Help Hosts Register 31-Run Win.

"The India U19 squad currently taking part in the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. Ahead of their second Group B clash against Ireland U19 on Wednesday morning, six members out of the 17-member squad were ruled out of selection," stated in an official BCCI release.

"The Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group. The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," stated in the release further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)