Apart from scoring goals and having a good number of assists in the EPL 2021-22 season, Mohamed Salah has been in the news for his contract that expires in 2023 and the Egyptian will enter his final phase of the contract in July 2022. Ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspurs on January 20, 2022, Jurgen Klopp spoke about the Egyptian's contract and said that signing a contract isn't an easy task. There are a lot of things to be considered before signing a contract. Mohamed Salah Expresses Desire To Remain in Liverpool but Leaves It on ‘Hands of the Management’.

"Signing a big contract, it is not like buying a smartphone where you just sign one thing and it is done. I wouldn’t say there is a problem, to be honest - these are conversations. There are a lot of things to consider," said the manager of Liverpool. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano spilled beans on the impending transfer of the Egyptian and said that the Reds are yet to reach a conclusion about Salah's contract. During a podcast, he further explained that Salah's contract remains a priority for Liverpool.

Tweet by Fabrizio Romano:

Klopp on Mo Salah contract: "Signing a big contract, it is not like buying a smartphone where you just sign one thing and it is done". 🔴 #LFC "I wouldn’t say there is a problem, to be honest - these are conversations. There are a lot of things to consider", he added. #Salah pic.twitter.com/tUJI8KVBCr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2022

Salah has reportedly demanded a wage of approximately £300,000-a-week. Earlier the Egyptian had said that he wishes to stay with the Reds but it's not in his hand.

