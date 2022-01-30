New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): India U19 skipper Yash Dhull's father Vijay Dhull has said that everyone is happy with the team's performance against Bangladesh in the Super League quarterfinal of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup.

A spirited bowling performance backed up by a quality knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped India defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

"Very happy with the way boys performed. We saw the entire match. No doubt it was a pressure game. Last time we lost to Bangladesh in the final and that was playing in the mind of the boys and they took it in a very positive way and performed well," Vijay Dhull told ANI.

"We have seen this from a very young age that he plays his own style of game. If you look at the match situation the players would have taken single or double but he plays the ball on its merit and finishes of the game quickly," he added.

Yash had tested positive for COVID-19 midway U19 World Cup and he had to miss group-stage matches against Ireland and Uganda. However, he recovered in time for the clash against Bangladesh.

"It was very tough for Yash Dhull and we used to talk to him every morning and evening and physically he was looking just fine but we just told him to be positive because you just have to rest. It is not easy to stay alone for ten days in isolation but he stayed positive and his trainer helped him a lot. So, he did not feel any problem. His teammates too like Rashid I saw were giving their 100 per cent," he added.

India will now lock horns against Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 2.

"All the teams who have reached this far have done very well. The boys have also gone there to perform. They are taking less pressure which is good and we hope that they do well in the upcoming matches," said Yash's father. (ANI)

