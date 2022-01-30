The final match for the Australian Open 2022 is here. The match will begin at 02.00 pm and the summit clash will be played between Rafael Nadal and Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Nadal is just a win away from sealing his 21st Grand Slam win. Needless to say, the fans are looking out for the head-to-head record for both players. This is the fifth time that the two stalwarts are having a face-off with each other. The Spaniard has a whopping 3-1 record over Medvedev. Now, let's have a look at the head-to-head record. Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, ATP Masters 1000 Canada Finals:

This contest was held in 2019 during ATP Masters 1000 Canada finals which was an outdoor hard court. The Spaniard walked away with an easy win over the Russian Tennis ace. He won the match 6-3,6-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2019 Final:

The two stalwarts once again met at the outdoor hardcourt during the US Open 2019. The final match witnessed the Russian Tennis star being on the losing side with Nadal sealing a 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Nitto ATP Finals 2019, Great Britain

This was the third time that the two stalwarts locked horns against each other. At the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals in Great Britain Nadal won the game 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(4). The head-to-head record between the two was 3-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Nitto ATP Finals 2020, Great Britain

The last time the two tennis stars met each other was in Nitto ATP Finals 2020, Great Britain. Medvedev gave a tough time to Nadal as he won the game 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

With this head-to-head record, we are sure that the fans of both stalwarts will be looking for a change in the head-to-head record. Stay tuned for all updates related to the game.

